Maanas Is The First Finalist Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is going to end in the middle of this month. Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 grand finale is all set to be held on December 19, 2021. The house will be empty for another couple of months after that before the start of another season.

Like every season, the Bigg Boss assigned the ticket to finale task to the contestants. We have learnt from our sources that Maanas is in a leading position with the highest points in the ticket to finale task.

The next list of contestants who are leading after Maanas are said to be Siri and SRC. Going by the highest points, Maanas is likely to win the ticket to finale. He is expected to be the first finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

The finale task is going to end in a couple of hours from now. We shall keep you posted on the official name of the first finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.