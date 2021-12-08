Maanas Can't Be Among Top Five Finalists: Deets Inside

It's been close to three months that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 went on air. Viewers have fallen in love with popular contestants like Sunny, SRC, and Shanmukh. These contestants were new to the audience when they entered the house.

Now, they have cemented a place in the audience' hearts. We are going to miss them on the show after December 20. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale will be held on December 19, 2021. Six contestants have managed to survive in the Bigg Boss house after rounds of elimination. Except SRC, everyone has been nominated for this week's elimination.

A buzz on social media suggests that Maanas is trailing behind other contestants in the votes. Yes, Maanas will be the next contestant to get eliminated from the house. Maanas elimination could take place this weekend during the pre-finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

If that happens, then Maanas won't be among the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss updates.