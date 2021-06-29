MAA Elections 2021: Why Prakash Raj, Nagababu Are Doing So Much Of Hungama, Asks Kota

The date for the Movie Artists Association (MAA) 2021 elections has not come yet... But, a lot is happening. Senior actor Prakash Raj, Vishnu Manchu, Jeevitha Rajashekar, Hema, CVL Narasimha are competing for the president's post in the organisation. All of them are saying that they will work for the good of MAA and would do their bit of service to the film fraternity. Some of the cinema folks have already extended their support to the above mentioned stars.

Now, senior actor Kota Srinivasa Rao made sensational comments. He said that the election date for MAA has not been announced then why Prakash Raj is doing a lot of hungama. He said that he doesn't know whether Chiranjeevi has expressed his support for Prakash Raj or not. He questioned why Nagababu is reacting so much towards all these issues. He wondered why everyone is talking so much about MAA Elections and even he doesn't want to speak about it. But, he is speaking because things are taking a different turn. He said that he called Jayasudha and inquired whether she had given her support to Prakash Raj or not. He said that it is not the correct time to talk about MAA elections. He said that Sai Kumar supports BJP and Prakash Raj is against the saffron party then how can Sai Kumar extend his support for Prakash Raj. He said that he is also with BJP for quite a long time.