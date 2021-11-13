Lovebirds Deepthi Sunaina-Shanmukh Jaswanth Patch Up After Unfollowing Each Other

Is there a single day without Deepthi Sunaina being in the news ever since Shanmukh Jaswanth entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house? Deepthi Sunaina's name has been trending on social media for one reason or the other.

Recently, there were rumors that Deepthi Sunaina was upset with Shanmukh's behavior as he was getting close to his colleague and housemate, Siri Hanmanth. There were also talks of the two breaking up after Deepthi unfollowed him on instagram.

The latest we hear is that Deepthi Sunaina has finally forgiven Shanmukh's behavior. In a recent episode, Shanmukh and VJ Sunny had an altercation during a task. They both crossed their lines and went overboard during their argument. Sunny degraded Shanmukh's profession which came as a shock to Bigg Boss Telugu viewers.

Sunny uttered a few words which were beeped by Bigg Boss. Deepthi Sunaina, who saw the episode of Shanmukh being so humble even though Sunny was provoking him, has extended her support to him by sharing a special note on her Instagram stories.

She concludes her note by saying her love for Shannu's maturity has grown and says 'I wish I could hug you.' Looks like they are going to be together as soon Shanmukh steps out of the house.

Here's a look at Deepthi Sunaina's insta story...