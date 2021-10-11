Love Story Official OTT Release Date Is Out

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is riding high on the success of his latest outing 'Love Story.

The film was released in theatres on September 24, 2021. It's been close to a month the film hit theatres. The digital rights of Love Story have been acquired by Aha for a whopping amount.

For those who missed watching the movie on the big screen, here's some good news. Love Story is gearing up for digital release. Yes, what you read is right.

Love Story will start premiering on Aha from the 22nd October, as per latest buzz. The film is said to have entered the profit zone. The closing collections of the film are yet to be known.

Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi, Rajeev Kankala are seen in key roles.