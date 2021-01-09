Love In Bigg Boss 14 House: Eijaz Khan Proposes To Pavitra Punia  

The ‘family week’ in Bigg Boss 14 house gave us many emotional moments. The contestants will meet their loved ones after a long time. Various family members surprised the contestants.

Eijaz Khan was visited by his brother and ex-contestant Pavitra Punia. Khan and Punia developed a special bond during her time in the house. In the promo shared by Colors channel recently, the lovers can be seen confessing their emotions.

The Weekend ka Vaar episode will bring a union of Punia and Khan. After her entry in the house, Khan proposes to her and they share a hug and a kiss through the glass.

Pavita entered the house by saying ‘Oh Khan Saab.’ Eijaz moved towards her as the contestants cheered for him. He confessed his love and proposed her by saying, “Teri baat karne ke liye tarasta hu main, kisise bhi, Main apni zindagi tere saath share karne ke liye tayar hu. Tu jaisi hai, zindagi main jahan bhi hain, mujhe qubool hai.”

(I long to see you and talk about you. I am ready to spend the rest of my life with you. However you are, wherever you are, I am ready to be with you.)

Other contestants interacted with their family. Rubina Dilaik met her sister who informed her about the family’s disappointment. Her sister shared that Abhinav Shukla’s parents are disappointed over her public announcement of the couple’s divorce.

There also came disappointing news for Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni who started dating each other in the Bigg Boss house. Jasmin’s parents rejected their relationship with a straight, “NO.”