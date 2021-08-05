Losing Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Winner Trophy Is Best For Divya Uruduga

The grand finale of Coloes Kannada Reality Show, Bigg Boss Kannada season is round the corner. BBK addicts are placing their bets on who will win the show.

Currently, there are five contestants in the house-- Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda, Aravind KP and Prashanth Sambargi. All of them are potential winners except Prashanth. There's a chance for Prashanth and Vaishnavi Gowda to get evicted in the grand finale episode, going by their popularity. No doubt, Aravind KP will emerge as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Divya Uruduga is also a popular and strong contestant in the house. She gained a massive fan following through her performance and never-give-up attitude in the house. Divya Uruduga fans are praying and urging everyone to vote for her. It wouldn't be an exaggeration if we said that it is best for Divya Uruduga if she lost the game. Hold on Divya Uruduga fans, don't get us wrong.

Let us explain to you why. Bigg Boss viewers will remember the winner's name only for a couple of days. When the new season gets started, show buffs forget the previous season's winner. History tells us that most of the Bigg Boss Kannada winning contestants have not progressed well in their careers. It's hard for Divya Uruduga to beat Aravind KP. If Divya Uruduga ends up as the runner-up, she wouldn't get anything except runner-up tag. If she becomes the first runner-up, she could get some cash prize, equal to the winner's cash prize money.

And most importantly, if Kannada Bigg Boss makers follow Telugu format, then Divya might end up earning more money than Aravind even if she were to lose the title.

Let's see what's in store for her. Stay tuned.