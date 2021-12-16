Look Which Bigg Boss Contestant Prabhas Family is Supporting

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant and Indian Idol winner Sreerama Chandra's popularity is increasing by the day. As we all know, top Bollywood celebrities are rooting for him. Sreerama Chandra is the winner of the most famous singing show, Indian Idol Season 5, and because of that, he enjoys a huge craze among the audience and celebrities, especially in North India.

Now Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas' aunt Shyamala Devi, who is Krishnam Raju's wife has also pledged her support for Sreerama Chandra. A video of her supporting SRC has gone viral on social media platforms. Shyamala Devi is seen saying in the video that she and Krishnam Raju like SRC's songs and also adds that they have been watching his performance on the Bigg Boss show. She wishes Sreerama Chandra luck and states that Sreerama will undoubtedly win Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Check out the video:

#Prabhas family supporting #SreeramaChandra

It's very happy @Sreeram_singer and my favourite actor family supporting him.

Thank you so much mam for your sweet words...

Keep voting he should win the trophy #BiggBossTelugu5 pic.twitter.com/C3llp9veGT — Priya Yadav (@PriyaYadav9229) December 16, 2021

With this video, it is clear that all Prabhas fans will vote for Sreerama Chandra and make him the title winner. Anyway, Sreerama's voting percentage is growing each day as the grand finale is nearing.

According to the unofficial polling on social media, Sreerama Chandra is in the second place, while the first place is occupied by Sunny. As per analysis, Sreerama Chandra might end up as runner-up of the show.

However, anything can happen in Bigg Boss and there's no doubt that his fans are going all out to increase his votes and promote him on all social media pages.

Let us see if Shyamala Devi's video makes Sreerama Chandra the winner. What is your opinion. Let us know in your comments.