Look What Most Eligible Bachelors in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Think of Unmarried Female Contestants in The House

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is one of the most popular reality shows on Telugu television right now. It has been almost two weeks since the show started and all the contestants are trying to bond with their housemates.

In the recent episode of BBT5, the Bigg Boss asked contestants to perform a BB News task in which Ravi and Kajal became the anchors for the show.

As part of the task, Ravi and Kajal went to every contestant and asked them about their opinion about every contestant and their experience in the Bigg Boss House. However, to make the task funnier, Ravi asked the bachelor contestants to name contestants who was marriage material, and those who is good to date, and the one who could be girlfriend and the one whi was fit to be a housemaid.

They asked this question to Sreerama Chandra, Sunny, Jaswanth, Maanas, all of them said Kajal would be better in maid's character. However, they later told Kajal that it was meant to be a joke.

Interestingly, all of them said that they wanted Hamida as their girlfriend and Lahari Shari as their wife. Will Lahari Shari find her partner in any of the contestant is to be watched in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Do follow Sakshi Post for more updates about Bigg Boss 5 Telugu.