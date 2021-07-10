Look How Much Aravind KP Fans Are Betting On His Bigg Boss Win

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is around the corner.

The makers are yet to announce the official date of the grand finale of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. Bigg Boss Kannada addicts are eagerly waiting to see who will be lifting the trophy like a king. Looks like show buffs have decided their winner for season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada.

There's no prize money for guessing. Your guess is as good as mine. He's none other than Aravind KP, who's the most loved contestant in the house by the audience. As you may be aware Aravind KP has a huge fan following.

There are several fan pages under his name and they are promoting him extensively on social media. Guess what? They do not even hesitate to place their bets on him about winning the show.

Yes, what you read is right. One die-hard fan of Aravind KP is said to have placed a bets of Rs 10k on Aravind KP saying he would surely be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. Another Aravind fan has asked him why put only Rs 10k and suggested that he put Rs 20k on him. Looking at Aravind fans' bets and his fan following, no doubt, Aravind will be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8.

Like we said earlier too, this prediction is based on what viewers are saying and not our personal views.

Do you think anybody else deserves to win the trophy this season? Who do you think will be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Let us know in the comments section below.