Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants List With Photos

February 22, 2023

For the first time, the metropolitan magistrate's court in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday ordered a group of 52 persons who were booked for drunk and drive to take up beach cleaning at RK beach as punishment. A video of the men picking up trash has gone viral on social media. The netizens are hailing the court's order. “Really good initiative and good thought of using the resources for punishment,” a twitter user posted.