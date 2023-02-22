Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants List With Photos
Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants List: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be returning to the small screen soon with the reality show Lock Upp season 2. The makers are gearing up to launch Lock Upp Season 2 in a couple of days from now. Yes, the show will be getting launched by mid of March.
Here's the contestants' list of Lock Upp Season 2:
Pratik Sehajpal
Akash Dadlani
Rakhi Sawant
Sherlyn Chopra
Shiv Thakare
Archana Gautam
Urfi Javed
Emiway Bantai
Anmol Choudhary
Priyank Sharma