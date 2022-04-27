Lock Upp Makers Planning Emotional Reunion For Payal Rohtagi in Family Episode

Just a few days left to witness the Lock Upp finale. The makers of the show are calling up the family members of the contestants. The contestants in the show became emotional after seeing their dear ones. Payal Rohatgi also received a cute surprise from her beau Sangram Singh. After seeing Sangram, Payal was so happy. Sangram paid a visit to the jail and spoke with Payal and the remaining inmates.

The makers of the show, Lock Upp shared a video in which one could see Payal rushing towards Sangram after the gates were opened. She hugs him and all the other contestants became emotional. The couple couldn't hold back their emotions after seeing each other. Payal broke down into tears and she asked Sangram if he was "ashamed of her". Sangram proposed to her for marriage in the show. Here is the video.

Sangram and Payal met each other on the sets of Survivor India. They became friends and later love blossomed. They got engaged in February 2014 after which they participated in Nach Baliye 7.

