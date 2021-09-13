Lobo-Ravi Clash in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House

Finally, the most awaited fight between two big names in Bigg Boss house—Lobo and Ravi seems to have begun. From day one, a section of the audience was waiting for a fight between Ravi and Lobo because they saw it coming. At the beginning of their career, Ravi and Lobo used to do anchoring on Star music. Both shows would get good TRP ratings for Star Maa. After that, Ravi bagged many opportunities while Lobo started his own YouTube channel. However, when both the TV actors entered the show, Bigg Boss viewers expected that Ravi and Lobo would definitely get into a fight, but they were very friendly.

Instead, the comic scenes between the two were liked by the Bigg Boss viewers, which kept them glued to their TV sets. But now the good times seems to have ended going by what will happen in today's nomination episode. Lobo nominates Ravi and says that he doesn't want any bromance with Ravi.

The latest Bigg Boss promo dropped by the makers is indicative of the huge viewership tonight's episode is going to get for Star Maa. We are sure the TRPs will soar today.

Meanwhile, Shweta Varma was seen pointing fingers at Lobo while accusing him of playing a fake game and slamming him for talking behind others back. Let us wait and watch the total episode tonight to find out what exactly happened.

Don't forget to come back to Sakshi Post for all the updates.