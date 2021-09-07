Lobo To Get Class From Nagarjuna This Weekend

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is said to be getting decent TRP ratings.

The showrunners are giving some interesting tasks to the housemates so that they can entertain the viewers. Anchor Ravi, Lobo, Vishwa and a few others have managed to entertain the audience. The trio's performance has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

We have just entered the second day of the show but we could easily guess that Anchor Lobo is likely to get a long lecture from Nagarjuna this weekend.

There's also a chance of Nagarjuna reprimanding him, as the two Bigg Boss Telugu 5 promos of today and yesterday highlighted Lobo.

Lobo was also seen getting into a spat with siri which turned the house tense. This will be telecast in the Episode tonight.

It remains to be seen whether Nagarjuna will appreciate or lash out at him this weekend.