Lobo Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is hitting the headlines for various reasons. Last night, the weekend episode was filled with fun activities. Several actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Anand Deverakonda, Anchor Suma, Bigg Boss ex-contestant Sohel and Ariyana graced the show for the Diwali special episode.

We are sure that the show's TRP ratings were high. Like every weekend, Nagarjuna eliminated one contestant from the house.

If you haven't watched the episode due to the India Vs New Zealand cricket match, then, let me tell you that anchor Lobo was evicted from the show. Lobo got eliminated from the house as he got the least votes because the audience felt he is not entertaining them enough.

Now, talking about Lobo's remuneration, any guesses on Lobo's pay for Bigg Boss Telugu 5? If the buzz doing the rounds is to be believed, Anchor Lobo is said to have got paid Rs 35 thousand per day which translates to Rs 2.5 lakh per week.

The total earnings of Lobo from September 5 to October 30 sums up to Rs 20 lakhs. Well, that's a very impressive figure. In the meantime, check Lobo's stylish pictures: