List Of Chief Guests for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss viewers are desperately waiting to meet the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The grand finale episode is scheduled to be held on December 17, 2021. As of now, Shanmukh, Siri, SRC, Maanas, and Siri are competing for the winner's title.

If you are waiting to know who will be the celebrities to grace the finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as chief guests, here's some news for you.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that Ram Charan-Alia Bhatt and Deepika-Ranveer Singh will be gracing Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale episode. For the past two years, Megastar Chiranjeevi was the guest of honor for Bigg Boss Telugu finale episode.

Now, the show organizers seem to have changed the guest list to make the finale episode double special for the viewers. Are you excited? So are we. Come back to Sakshi Post for all the updates on Bigg Boss because you will read it here first!