Leaked Video of BB Tamil Contestant Touching Housemate Sparks Controversy

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows all over India. Any language of Bigg Boss always holds the attention of the viewers. Some of the contestants in Bigg Boss make the show popular among the audience, while a few others become famous after entering the TV reality show. There are a few contestants who are making Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 popular on social media with their behavior in the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants Asal and Queency are receiving a lot of hate on social media. Asal is seen rubbing Queency blouse in a leaked video clip while she is seen ignoring his move. even though she is engrossed in a conversation with Vikraman, netizens are shocked at no reaction of Queency.

Netizens are wondering why she chose to ignore his touch and also wondering why she did not directly nominate Asal for elimination in the first week on Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Netizens are trolling them on social media and urging them to be attentive on the show as the public is watching it. Here's the video clip for you.

Take a look at it: