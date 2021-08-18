Last Year Samantha, This Year Chaitanya Akkineni on Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is grabbing attention with each passing day. Bigg Boss Telugu lovers are desperately waiting for the official confirmation on the grand opening date of the show. We all know that Bigg Boss Telugu has a huge fan base from seasons 1 to 4. The contestants who entered the house never failed to entertain the audience.

Now, speculation is rife that season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to kick start on September 5 2021. The promo of Akkineni Nagarjuna was released on August 14 and ever since, bigg boss fans were eager to know the contestants' names.

The buzz says that Navya Swamy, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anee Master, Lobo, and RJ Kajal are the confirmed contestants to enter the glass house. They say that these celebrities are under quarantine. However, they should wait and watch till the show starts.

As we all know, Sekhar Kammula's Love Story is going to hit theatres on Vinayaka Chaviti, which is on September 10. It is known that Bigg Boss is the show where celebrities do their movie Promotions as it is the most-watched and popular show on the small screen. If you remember last year, for season 4, in the Dasara special episode, Samantha hosted the show in place of Akkineni Nagarjuna. Now it is Naga Chaitanya's turn to entertain the audience and lure them into watch his film, which is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 10th.

It is worth mentioning here that viewers would be thrilled to see the father and son duo sharing the Bigg Boss Telugu stage. Anyway, let's wait and watch if the wishes of the viewers will come true. What is your opinion on this? Let us know in your comments.