Lahari Shari, Shanmukh Jaswanth Total Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 which is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna has become the talk of the town on social media. Lahari Shari and Shanmukh Jaswanth are the most popular contestants in the house. Lahari is performing way better than Shanmukh Jaswanth—be it tasks or maintaining a rapport with fellow contestants in the house. Did you know this? Shanmukh is being paid more than Lahari Shari to stay in the Bigg Boss house.

According to our sources, Shanmukh Jaswanth is said to be getting Rs 75K per day, the total earnings per week is Rs 5,25,000. While coming to Lahari, the Arjun Reddy actress is reportedly earning close to Rs 35k per day and the total earning for the whole week is said to be Rs 2,50,000. If Shanmukh Jaswanth survives in the house until grand finale, Shanmukh will be earning around Rs 67 lakhs which is more than the winner's amount. This is going by a report published. (The makers haven't officially confirmed the figures).

If Lahari manages to survive in the house for long, the actress will also be earning more than Rs 35 lakhs through the show. The total earnings of Lahari and Shanmukh Jaswanth are just jaw-dropping. Will they be able to meet the showrunners' expectations and keep the audience in their grip is yet to be known. It is worth mentioning here that neither Lahari or Shanmukh Jaswanth was nominated for elimination in second week. It means that the two contestants are safe for another week. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.