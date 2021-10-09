Lady Kash Makes Sensational Allegations Against Tamil TV Reality Show Survivor

Lady Kash was one of the 18 contestants on the reality TV show 'Survivor'. She has written and rapped in films such as Engeyum Kaadhal, and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, and more. Already a few contestants have been eliminated, but now the rapper has also left the show, blaming the producers' disinterest after developing COVID symptoms.

Earlier on her record label’s YouTube channel, Akashik, Kash posed a video and also wrote about the whole experience. “Three participants who were unwell, had tested positive to what was suspected to be COVID, on 24 September 2021, in Tanzania. Even though a number of us were unwell for a week or more, it had not occurred to the organizers to take a COVID test since they were complacent about the fact that Zanzibar (the island they are shooting in) has zero cases.”

“The test took place only after the request of our host (Arjun Sarja). Even though my test result showed negative, I had all the symptoms of the virus such as chest tightness, cough, cold shivers, body aches, and fatigue. I was barely able to stand,” she continued.

“We were placed in an establishment on the 24th and were allowed to speak to our families only on the third day, after much begging and pleading, all while we were worried for our lives and health. It is to be noted that despite our fragile mental and physical state, along with the toll that the show takes on us, we were left alone most of the time with nobody to look after us and were staring at four walls, without even being able to contact our loved ones.”

“On the 27th, the organizers mentioned that the three participants who have tested positive will rest until their results are negative and can then continue in the game. My manager and I had requested the organizers for the same opportunity for me — to rest, recover and get back in the game when I am once again well enough to play. This request was downright denied based on the reason by organizers that I was not showing COVID positive results, and instead, only had all the symptoms.”

“They did not consider this as anything serious as according to them, I had to either immediately get back in the game or leave the game. I was given the ultimatum of choosing between the game and my poor health,” she added.

After all this, the channel was approached for their response on this but they did not respond or react. Mostly a statement will be released later giving their stance on the entire situation.