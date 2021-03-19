Kundali Bhagya Today's Episode March 19: Prithvi Escapes Getting Caught

In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Kareena joining Preeta and Srishti to expose Prithivi. Karan, Samar and Rishabh decide to get Prithivi arrested soon. In the previous episode Luthra family questions Prithivi about his marriage and Prithivi lies saying the pictures were clicked seven years ago at his friend Shubham's wedding and also claims that he helped Shubham get married. As we know, smart Srishti asks him to call Shubham.

In today's episode Karan, Preeta, and Srishti bring Shubham to the Luthra House. Prithivi and Sherlyn begin to fear as they may get exposed after Karan introduces Shubham to the Luthra family. Then family members ask him to spit the truth. However, Shubham lies and saves Prithvi. Then Prithvi gets a chance create a big drama and blames everyone for ruining his image.

Finally, Kritika and Prithivi get engaged where Karan, Preeta and Srishti get upset as their plan fails.