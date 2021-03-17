Kundali Bhagya Today's Episode March 17 Spoiler Alert: Will Prithivi And Sherlyn Track Get Exposed ?

The latest episode of popular show Kundali Bhagya as we wrote about exposes Prithvi in front of Luthra's famiy by Preeta and Kareena, where Kareena questions Prithivi about him hugging Sherlyn. Later, Kritika asks Karan to respect Prithvi and reminds him that Prithvi is her husband.

Now, in today's episode Sameer brings a projector and Luthra's family gets to see Prithivi's marriage pictures. Kareena and Preeta question Prithivi about his marriage and the bride in pictures. On the other hand, Sherlyn all of a sudden supports Kareena and says that Prithivi is not the right person for Kritika. However, Prithivi plays his cunning game again and tries to get out of situation.

Netizens are now fed up with Prithivi and Sherlyn track and are waiting for an end to it. Fans are demanding the show makers to explore Preeta and Karan chemistry.