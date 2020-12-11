Kundali Bhagya December 11 Spoiler Alert

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. In yesterday's episode, Preeta and Srishti plan to expose Mahira and her mother Ramona in front of the Luthra family members. While Ramona and Preeta's mother visit Luthra's house.

In Today's episode, Shirley tries to call Rakha to know about the puja, while Srishti gets tensed that if Rakhi's phone is connected their plan may flop. Then Preeta tells Srishti that she removed the battery from Rakhi's phone. Shirley suspects Preeta and Srishti are plotting something.

Meanwhile, Preeta and Srishti execute their plan. As Ramona brings sweets, Srisiti eats them and behaves like she is poisoned where Preeta will create drama then Ramona, unfortunately, tells that she poisoned yesterday's sweets, not today. This revelation puts the entire Luthra family in shock.

Then the Luthra family asks Karan and Preeta to go for their honeymoon. Will Mahira plan to stop their honeymoon?