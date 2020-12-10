Kundali Bhagya December 10 Episode: Will Preeta's Plan Work Out?

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Earlier, Preeta went to her mother's house and returned to Luthra's house.

Here's a spoiler alert! Preeta and Srishti plan to expose Mahira and her mother Ramona in front of the Luthra family members. While Preeta spoils Mahira's face by putting some black powder in her towel.

Karan believes Preeta and starts having feelings for her. They both start enjoying their time together. Later, Srishti comes to Luthra's house with a plan to expose Mahira. Srishti, call Ramona with Rakhi's voice and ask her to visit Luthra's house with sweets as she is performing some puja.

Will Preeta and Srishti expose Mahira and Ramona?