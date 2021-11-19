Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Wedding Album

New Delhi: Shraddha Arya, a popular TV celebrity, is about to embark on a new chapter in her life, as seen by her stunning wedding photos.

On Wednesday, the 'Kundali Bhagya' actress uploaded some photos from her wedding ceremony on her Instagram account. Shraddha has tied the knot with Rahul Nagal.

She captioned her image with a simple yet unique message that included her new last name.

"#JustMarried #ShraddhaAryaNagal," the caption read.

Shraddha wore a traditional deep red and gold bridal lehenga with multi-coloured heavy jewellery to her wedding. With minimal make-up, the actor looked stunning.

The groom, on the other hand, wore a white sherwani with a crimson turban.

Shraddha, who rose to fame with her role in 'Kundali Bhagya,' has also appeared in TV shows such as 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Tumhari Paakhi,' and 'Dream Girl.'