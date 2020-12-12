Kundali Bhagya 12 December 2020 Episode: Preeta Karan's Romantic Moment

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Earlier, Preeta and Srishti exposed Ramona in front of Luthra's family. The truth puts the entire Luthra family in shock.

Spoiler Alert! In today's episode, Karan asks Ramona to apologise for Sarla, and Ramona apologises to Sarla. While Rakhi asks Sherlyn to take back her police complaint against Sarla. Sherlyn says she is confused. Then Rakhi says if she is not going to take the complaint back, she will go to the police station herself and take the complaint back and file a counter case against Ramona. Karan comes forward and says that he will support in lodging a complaint against Ramona while Sherlyn remains speechless. She agrees to take the complaint back and mentions she will not file any complaint against Ramona.

Preeta and Karan have a romantic moment. He compliments Preeta saying she is looking beautiful and tells her to always be happy.