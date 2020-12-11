Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Alert December 11 Episode: Will Robbery Drama Bring New Twist?

Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV show is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Earlier, Pallavi visits Mehra's house she learns about Abhi and Meera's engagement and asks about Rhea and Ranbir's alliance. Abhi agrees to it.

In today's episode, Ranbir agrees to marry Rhea. While Dhadi is upset that Abhi is not happy to marry Meera and where Dhadi suspects that even Ranbir looks like he's also not happy to marry Rhea. Meanwhile, Abhi, Meera, Rhea go to a gold shop and Pragya and Prachi also go shopping. Abhi and Pragya sense each other's presence but cannot see each other.

Meanwhile, a group of robbers enter the shop to rob jewellery and plan to use Abhi for their escape.