Kumkum Bhagya December 10 Episode: Will Abhi marry Meera ?

Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV show is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. In yesterday's episode, Abhi and Pragya get heartbroken and recollect their happy moments.

In today's episode, Pallavi recovers and returns from home. As Pallavi got to know that Rhea and Prachi are sisters, she's worried about Ranbir and Prachi's relations. While Pallavi wants to talk to Abhi about Rhea and Ranbir's alliance before Abhi takes the decision about Prachi and Ranbir's relation. When she visits Mehra's house she learns about Abhi and Meera's engagement and asks about Rhea and Ranbir's alliance. While Abhi agrees to it.