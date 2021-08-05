Kumkum Bhagya Actor Zeeshan Khan in Bigg Boss Hindi

Here is another update on the contestants who are making an entry into the new season of Bigg Boss OTT. The latest we hear is that Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan has been confirmed as a contestant to enter the glass house of Bigg Boss Hindi OTT. Zeeshan is the second confirmed contestant.

Earlier, Voot revealed the name of the first contestant of the show- Singer Neha Bhasin. Zeeshan Khan shot to the limelight when he was spotted in a bathrobe at an airport. Later, his video went viral on social media after he posted it on his Instagram handle.

Anyway, there are two more days to go for the grand premiere of Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. The show will start streaming from August 8 on the Voot OTT platform. The Bigg Boss OTT will run for six weeks on Voot Select and then the show will move to Bigg Boss Season 15 with Salman Khan.

Earlier in a Voot promo of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar dropped many hints and said the viewers will witness a bold and unique concept which they have never experienced before. However, if Karan Johar is hosting the show, of course, it will be out of the box.

Humare Bigg Boss OTT ke next contestant hai ek bathrobe enthusiast, someone who revolutionised airport looks! - ZEESHAN KHAN! 🥳



Drop a 🔥 emoji if you can't wait to watch Zeeshan and this OTT looks in the BBOTT house.



Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai on 8th Aug only on Voot. pic.twitter.com/WiuPUFW95M — Voot Select (@VootSelect) August 5, 2021

Contestants for Bigg Boss OTT:

Anusha Dandekar, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Manasvi Vashisht, Zeeshan Ali, Neha Malik, and Pavithra Lakshmi are participants of Bigg Boss OTT.