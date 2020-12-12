Kumkum Bhagya 12 December 2020 Episode: Pragnya's Life In Danger

Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. In yesterday's episode, Abhi tries to explain to Pragya, why he is marrying Meera just because Rhea wants him to marry Meera, but Pragya leaves without listening. On the other hand, Abhi wants Pragya to meet Meera.

In today's episode, Pragya, unfortunately, meets Meera and says Thank you for taking care of Rhea. Meanwhile, Meera calls Alia and says that she met Pragya and feeling guilty for the decision to marry Abhi. However, Alia manipulates Meera with her words and says Pragya is not a good wife for Abhi and not a good mom for Rhea.

On the other side, the jeweler misunderstands that Pragya is Meera and forces her to wear a diamond necklace and ring which Abhi selected for Meera. By the way, Abhi reaches to the room and sees Pragya in a diamond necklace where Meera and Rhea also reach there and Rhea shouts at Pragya. While robbers are searching for Pragya who wore an expensive diamond necklace. They plot to kill Pragnya if she insists on keeping the necklace.