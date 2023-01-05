Kollywood Superstar to Enter Bigg Boss 6 Tamil?

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is slated for release in theatres on January 11, 2023. Vijay is busy promoting the film.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Thalapathy Vijay is likely to appear on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 6 to promote his Pongal release.

Vijay is a huge star, and he doesn't need any kind of promotion. Probably, Vijay may not appear on Bigg Boss Tamil 6, though it will be delightful to watch him on the small screen.

The show's TRPs will surely skyrocket only if Vijay graces the show.

Let's wait and watch whether the show organizers will manage to bring the superstar on the show or not.