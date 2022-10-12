Kollywood Actress Rooting For This Contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has become the talk of the town ever since Kamal Haasan donned the hat of TV host again. Sizzling actress Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the successful stars in Telugu and Tamil industry with a few interesting films to her credit.

Aishwarya Rajesh shot to fame with Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover. She won accolades for her performance in the film. The actress also got a chance to feature in Pawan Kalyan's film—Bheemla Nayak. She opted out of the project for various reasons.

Now, Aishwarya Rajesh's brother Manikanth Rajesh has entered Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house as a contestabt. So, the actress is urging her fans and followers to support her brother.

Here's what Aishwarya Rajesh wrote on her Instagram about her brother, "Very very happy at the same time very very emotional my brother @iam_manikanta_rajesh is now in @bigbosstamilofficial06 Bujjy tats how i call him he is my brother friend my father figure ll definitely miss him few days but i only wish him good luck and wish him to be successful thro @bigbosstamilofficial06 thank u @vijaytelevision for this opportunity and Pls do support my brother bujjy"