Know When Wild Card Entry In Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 seems to be doing good in terms of TRPs. The show makers are said to be telecasting nomination process for two days in a week. The reason behind that seems to be to fetch impressive ratings for the Telugu TV reality show on both days during week days.

According to sources, Bigg Boss viewers are watching Monday and weekend episodes without fail. However, going by the low TRPs, they are said to be ignoring week day episodes. Obviously, the ultimate reason is the timings of the show. We told you several times before that the family viewers are not really happy with the timing of the show.

A section of the audience is waiting for a wild card entry in the house. Now, if you are wondering when that is going to happen in Bigg Boss Telugu house. We have learnt from our sources that there's a chance for a popular celebrity to make a wild card entry into the Bigg Boss house by next week.

The makers are not bringing any new contestants as there are already 17 contestants in the house right now after the elimination of Sarayu and Uma Devi.

Now, we hear that the makers are planning to bring in a wild card Contestant in the middle of the week, as it would change equations between other contestants in the house. This happens in every Bigg Boss shwo, irrespective of the language.

As of now, speculations are doing the rounds that either Jabardasth Varsha or Popular TV serial actress Navya Swamy, is expected to make a wild card entry into the Bigg Boss house. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

Stay tuned for updates from the Telugu Bigg Boss house.