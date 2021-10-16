Know Everything About Bigg Boss Telugu 5 wild Card Contestant

Finally, the wait for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 wild card entry is over. Yes, what you read is right.

Bigg Boss makers are planning to bring in a new entrant into the house.

If reports are to be believed, Indian Navy officer’s daughter Preeti Anushvi is likely to make a wild card entry into the house.

Currently, she is under quarantine and is likely to enter the house by middle of next week.

It remains to be seen how Preeti is going to change equations between other contestants in the house. In the meantime, check out her stunning pictures: