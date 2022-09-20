KKK12 Top 2 Finalists Name Out

KKK12: Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is heading towards the finish line. KKK12 grand finale will take place in a couple of days from now. The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be aired on September 25, 2022.

The preparations are in full swing for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale episode.

If you are a die-hard fan of Rubina or hoping that she would become the winner of the show. Then, we have bad news for you all.

If reports are to be believed, the probability of Rubina Dilaik winning KKK12 is ruled out. Yes, what you read is right. The two top finalists of KKK12 are none other than Tushar Kalia and Faisal Shaikh, as per latest reports.

Tushar Kalia is the hot favourite to win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, while Faisal Shaikh might end up being the runner up of the show.

However, it is too early to talk about which contestant will win KKK12. Let's wait and watch who will walk out with the KKK12 trophy. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

