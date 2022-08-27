KKK12: Did Sriti Jha Accidently Leak Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner?

Is there anyone who heard about the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Hardly, right? Currently, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is inching closer to the grand finale. If you are waiting to know the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, read on to find out.

It is known that Bollywood director Rohit Shetty is hosting the most watched stunt based reality show—Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.

Recently, Rohit Shetty assigned a car stunt to the contestants and whoever accomplishes it will not only qualify for the next round, but also be saved from this week's elimination

Any wild guesses on who won the task? Well, as per buzz on social media, the contestant who won the task assigned by KKK12 host Rohit Shetty is none other than Nishant. He just nailed the car stunt task like a pro.

The other strong contestant, Sriti Jha of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 was eliminated from the show last week.

She was also impressed by Nishant's car stunt. Sriti Jha went one step ahead and predicted that Nishant will be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.

Did Sriti Jha leak the winner's name even before Rohit Shetty? Only time will tell.

