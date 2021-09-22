KKK11 Will Be Remembered As Divyanka Tripathi's Season

Sep 22, 2021, 10:08 IST
Want to know who is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11? Then you are at the right place, my dear readers... The adventure-based reality show's grand finale episode is going to air this weekend. According to the sources, Arjun Bijlani is going to lift the trophy whereas Divyanka Tripathi is going to be the runner-up of the show. The top five finalists of the show are Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Now the fans of Divyanka Tripathi are saying that she deserves the trophy. The hashtag #DivyankaDeservesToWin is trending on all social media platforms. One of the netizens said that Divyanka doesn't need a trophy to be the winner and her journey is enough to show everyone how a real winner looks like and KKK 11 season will be remembered as Divyanka Tripathi's season. Here are some tweets.

Earlier, Divyanka Tripathi's husband Vivek Dahiya also said that she is above the winning. He shared an Instagram Post that reads, "Tum “winning” ke uppar ho. Irrespective of the decision tomorrow, there’s nobody I know who’s not impressed by your mettle - be it the contestants, audience or even Rohit sir. “Darti nahi ye ladki” was heard quite often haha. Isliye, Jeet gaye toh bahut khoob aur nahi jeete - celebrate toh hum phir bhi karenge for the phenomenal journey you’ve had my love which will be cherished in the seasons to come. Ironic that all this time, we couldn’t wait for the finale and now that’s it’s here, I’ve had a work call and hence it’s going to be an e-celebration. Something that we’re pretty used to by now."

