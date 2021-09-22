KKK11 Will Be Remembered As Divyanka Tripathi's Season

Want to know who is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11? Then you are at the right place, my dear readers... The adventure-based reality show's grand finale episode is going to air this weekend. According to the sources, Arjun Bijlani is going to lift the trophy whereas Divyanka Tripathi is going to be the runner-up of the show. The top five finalists of the show are Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Now the fans of Divyanka Tripathi are saying that she deserves the trophy. The hashtag #DivyankaDeservesToWin is trending on all social media platforms. One of the netizens said that Divyanka doesn't need a trophy to be the winner and her journey is enough to show everyone how a real winner looks like and KKK 11 season will be remembered as Divyanka Tripathi's season. Here are some tweets.

this is so adorable. the way DT is cutely massaging ST's feet and how she is wanting DT to win.

they don't show it very often, but their bond is just so pure! kabhi nazar na lage inn dono ki dosti pe 🧿❤️ DIVYANKA DESERVES TO WIN #DivyankaTripathi pic.twitter.com/FamkwdXaqT — D. | DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA (@divz_ana) September 21, 2021

DİVYANKA'S CAPTION👀

She will win this trophy insh'Allah!

DIVYANKA DESERVES TO WIN#DivyankaTripathi pic.twitter.com/aI6jVxUHu5 — DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA 🏆 (@Angel_Divyanka) September 21, 2021

All The Best @Divyanka_T you don't need a trophy to be a winner ur journey is enough to show everyone how a real winner looks like :) #DivyankaTripathi #kkk11finale #KKK11

DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA — Karan Patel Holic (@Karanpatelsfc) September 21, 2021

Winner Koi bhi ho... She's the WINNER for all of us bcoz she not only won stunts but millions of hearts all at once.WE ARE REALLY PROUD OF YOU DIVZ DIII... YOU KNOW RIGHT HOW MUCH WE LOVE YOU♥️ Celebrate karna toh banta hai....💕#DivyankaTripathi @Divyanka_T pic.twitter.com/EEAqgJFoLu — Divyanka_tripathi_loverz (@Divyanka_loverz) September 21, 2021

Me to Divyanka right now

Corona kaal hai par virtually toh kar hi sakte the 🥺

Sending you virtual hugs 🤗 #DivyankaTripathi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7vZIT1T9qj — 𝘑𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦.🌝 (@jaishreelalla12) September 21, 2021

DIVYANKA DESERVES TO WIN and #DivyankaTripathi is trending on Twitter. This shows the real winner. KKK11 will be remembered as Divyanka’s season. — Divek My Star (@KritikaGautam20) September 21, 2021

Earlier, Divyanka Tripathi's husband Vivek Dahiya also said that she is above the winning. He shared an Instagram Post that reads, "Tum “winning” ke uppar ho. Irrespective of the decision tomorrow, there’s nobody I know who’s not impressed by your mettle - be it the contestants, audience or even Rohit sir. “Darti nahi ye ladki” was heard quite often haha. Isliye, Jeet gaye toh bahut khoob aur nahi jeete - celebrate toh hum phir bhi karenge for the phenomenal journey you’ve had my love which will be cherished in the seasons to come. Ironic that all this time, we couldn’t wait for the finale and now that’s it’s here, I’ve had a work call and hence it’s going to be an e-celebration. Something that we’re pretty used to by now."