KKK11: Not Audience Vote, This is How Rohit Shetty Will Decide Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 Winner

The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 will be declared tonight on the grand finale episode tonight. But as we know, this show is all about the stunts and how well each of the contestants performs these stunts. Naturally, it will not require any kind of audience voting.

Unlike other reality shows, KKK is not dependent on the audience votes. It is based on how the stunt is performed and who takes the least amount of time. This is how the players have found themselves in the elimination round. After everyone has performed the stunt, the ones that did it in the least amount of time are safe and those who took a longer duration, end up in elimination.

In yesterday’s episode of KKK 11, all six semi-finalists were required to do certain tasks. They were divided into three doing one stunt and the other three doing another stunt. As Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari aborted, they ended up in the danger zone. In the end, it was Rahul who got evicted after the elimination stunt.

As you can see, it is all about the stunt. This is the grand finale; the stunts are not going to be simple. It will be more elaborate and scarier than they were throughout the season. Towards the end of the episode, Rohit Shetty will reveal the name of the contestant who has done the stunt flawlessly and in the least amount of time. That player will be crowned the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the finale, we have Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood and Divyanka Tripathi.