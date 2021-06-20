KKK11: Divyanka Tripathi Puts Crocodile To Sleep In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Promo

Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi might be on cloud nine. The show is going to start in the month of July. The makers of the show released a new promo in which one could see Divyanka Tripathi singing a song for a crocodile. In the promo, Divyanka sings Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein from the movie Sadma.

In the promo, Rohit is heard saying, "Hamari bahurani Divyanka bani magar rani."

Colors TV captioned the video as - "Agar aur magar ke beech, Darr aur dare ka ultimate showdown lekar aaraha hai Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, coming soon on #Colors #KKK11." Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Rohit Shetty remains as the host of the show and he is the highest paid person in the show. According to the reports, he is charging Rs. 49 lakh per episode! Khatron Ke Khiladi show inspired by the English show Fear Factor, participants perform dangerous stunts to conquer over their fear. Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, etc., will enter KKK 11.

Coming to Divyanka, She shared a couple of adorable photos with caption, "It's a good day today...you know why? Because discomfort is inevitable in life but I chose my pains that were worth fighting for." Here is the post made by Divyanka.