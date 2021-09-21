KKK11 Contestant Rahul Vaidya Remuneration More Than Winner Prize Money?

As we all know, in any reality show, the contestants get paid for their participation. In the case of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the contestants get paid per episode. That means they earn 2 episodes every week. The pay for a few of them will be more than the others based on their popularity and other factors.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has done well with the ratings this time, thanks to the daredevil contestants. The audience loved the players and their courage to complete the stunts. KKK 11 made headlines and so did the contestants. Now that the finale is nearing, fans are busy speculating many things. Who will be the winner? How much cash prize will they win? The anticipation is sky-high.

But what if we tell you that the earning for one particular contestant this season is higher than what the winner of KKK11 will get! Yes, you read that right.

Rahul Vaidya is the highest-earning contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. From Week 1 till now, he has earned well for his participation on the show. The singer gets Rs 15 lakh per episode which means, a total of Rs 30 lakh for two episodes per week. His total earning for the show will be in crores. That is something even the winner isn’t getting.

The winner of KKK11 will receive a Rs 40 lakh cash prize. Rahul has earned way more than that throughout the show. It was a successful show for Rahul Vaidya. Plus his performance made his fans even happier and now Rahul has managed to reach the Top 5.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale airs on Colors TV this Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.