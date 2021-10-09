Kiss With SRC Behind Hamida Elimination?

It’s been more than one month Bigg Boss Telugu went on air. A few of the contestants are still staying in their comfort zone. They are able to save themselves from eviction by playing a safe game. A few contestants were just warming up to each other over the past week.

For the unversed, SRC (Sreerama Chandra) and Hamida shared a special bond in the house. Recently, they also kissed inside the house which was caught by the cameras and went viral. Looks it the scene has not gone down well with the audience.

Bigg Boss makers are also said to be upset with Hamida’s behaviour. You may ask us why because Hamida has been eliminated from the show.

It is being said that she has garnered the least votes from the audience. Bigg Boss viewers may have thought that she is not entertaining them enough which is why they did not vote for her.

Rumors are rife that Hamida’s sudden elimination could be linked to her kiss with Sreerama Chandra. Hamida fans are also calling it unfair elimination on social media.

They are urging the makers to bring her back to the house. It appears Bigg Boss is planning to bring ina wild card entry into the house. Let’s wait and see who will be the bew entrant into the house.

Why do you think Hamida got Evicted from the Bigg Boss house? Let us know your comments in the section below.