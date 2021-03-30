Kichcha Sudeep's Weekend Episodes On Bigg Boss Boring: BBK8 Viewers on Social Media

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 show has completed four weeks and viewers are going gaga over the show. However, youngsters who were eagerly waiting to watch the show seem to be a tad bit disappointed. The popular TV reality show Bigg Boss is known to have fights, controversies, friendship and romance.

Last week, a well-known actress Chandrakala Mohan got evicted from the Bigg Boss house. While Prashanth Sambargi, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath Haveri, and Shamanth Gowda were also in the danger zone Chandrakala was asked to leave the house due to the least number of votes. She is the fourth contestant to step out of the house.

Kichcha Sudeep, the host of the show entertains the audience with his strong hosting skills. Most of the people wait for 'Super Sunday with Sudeepa' episode.

In Sunday's episode, Sudeep would announce the name of the contestant who will step out of the house. Now, the other side of the story is that some of the netizens are saying that the Sunday episodes with Sudeep are getting boring and it's better to skip the weekend episodes. They contend that Sudeep is not paying attention to the contestants and their behaviour but instead all his focus is on love track inside the house.

One of the netizens even wrote saying "Sudeep, please stop concentrating on love tracks and discuss the issues that happened in the house."

Let's hope Sudeep makes it interesting for netizens.