Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 First Day Collection Prediction

Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba is the most awaited movie of the year in the Kannada film industry. Kotigobba was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic situation in the state. The audience expectations over the movie has touched the skies. Unfortunately, the first shows of the movie have been cancelled in all theatres across Karnataka today (on the day of its release). Kichcha Sudeep's fans are not only disappointed, but also angry over the distributors' lack of troubleshooting skills. In place of Suddep's Kotigobba 3, theatres are now reportedly playing Duniya Vijay's Salaga which also hit the big screens today. Angry Kichcha fans are fuming and venting out on social media.

The movie is made on a budget of 70 crores. So when it comes to first day's collection prediction of Kotigobba 3, trade analysts had pinned huge hopes on the movie. However, now with the shows cancelled, all expectations have gone wrong. Theatres that were supposed to screen Kotigobba 3 have now been allotted to Salaga after a clash between the distributor, producer, and the lab led to the cancellation of early morning shows across Karnataka. Going by the current situation, trade pundits have predicted that Kotigobba 3 first day collection will be way below 3 crores.

Kotigobba 3 is an action thriller directed by Shiva Karthik. The film features Sudeep, Madonna Sebastian, marking her debut in Sandalwood. Bollywood actress Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar will appear in prominent roles. The movie is a sequel to the 2016 film Kotigobba 2.