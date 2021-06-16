Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 To Resume in July?

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has received a lot of positive feedback from the audience. There has been a lot of speculation about the resuming of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, which was cancelled due to the pandemic situation in Karnataka state.

Now, here's some good news for BBK8 fans. The latest buzz we hear in telly circles is that the showrunners are planning to restart Season 8 with Kichcha Sudeep as the host. The show may be aired in the first week of July. However, Colors Kannada channel is yet to confirm this news officially.

According to a sources, the 12 Bigg Boss contestants will be quarantined for a week before entering the house. The show has completed 72 days after which, it was suspended. The 12 contestants who will be back in the glasshouse are Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi, Manjunath Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Shamanth, and Priyanka Thimmesh.