Kichcha Sudeep Sick, Who Will Host Kannada Bigg Boss 8 in 7th Week?

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep is the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. The audience are in love with the hosting skills of Kichcha Sudeep and the show is getting the highest TRP ratings. It would not be wrong if we said that Kichcha Sudeep is one of the key persons to entertain viewers on the show. It is said that this weekend's episode TRP ratings will be highest. Want to know why? Read on...

According to reports, the weekend episode may not be hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. Since Sudeep is suffering from some health issue. There are rumours that KGF star Yash will host this weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. But officially, this news has not been confirmed by the show makers.

Sources in Colors Kannada said that the Bigg Boss weekend show would be aired this week with special tasks if an alternate host is not finalised. Now, the show lovers are waiting to know who is going to replace Kichcha Sudeep in the weekend special episode.