Kichcha Sudeep Reveals Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Launch Date

Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to return with its new season 9. There are a lot of speculation happening on social media platforms that Colors Kannada is coming up with a new season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The buzz says that the makers are planning to start the show in the middle of January 2022. Anyway, we should wait for the official announcement. Recently, Kichcha Sudeep, host of Bigg Boss Kannada, has dropped a hint regarding the show's starting date.

In a recent interview, Kichcha Sudeep said that Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 will begin mostly in January 2022. The source says that the Bigg Boss Kannada makers are contacting the top small screen celebrities to make a deal. So we can say that Sudeep has put an end to the rumours that the show might start in December 2021. Anyway, season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada has broken the TRP ratings of Colors Kannada. For the first time in Bigg Boss show history, the Bigg Boss Kannada makers re-started the suspended show with the second innings.