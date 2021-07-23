Kichcha Sudeep To Praise Divya Uruduga This Weekend: Here's Why

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has entered into its fifth week. The show recently clocked 100 days and the makers sent a cake to all the contestants to mark the milestone. Colors Kannada is ruling the TRP charts on the Kannada small screen.

It is common knowledge that the most awaited episode for BBK viewers is the weekend with Sudeep. As you all know, Divya Uruduga has been chosen as the captain of the Bigg Boss house for the second time. Earlier, when Divya U became the captain for the firts time, there were few drawbacks. Even Sudeep pointed to her mistakes and gave her his suggestions. After that Aravind became the captain and under Aravind KP's captaincy, Divya Uruduga got hurt during the jacket task and her little finger was injured.

You have to give it to Divya Uruduga for not shirking off any work despite her injury. She was seen participating actively in every physical task and she was seen putting in best efforts to stay ahead of the housemates in every competition. Now, Divya Uruduga has managed to woo the show makers yet again and she will be shouldering the responsibility of captaincy yet another week. Netizens say that though Divya U was injured, she played the tasks very well and won the hearts of not only her fans but also the show runners. Now, We wonder what BBK host Kichcha Sudeep has to say about her performance during the week. Will Kichchana Chappale go to Divya Uruduga this week? Let's wait and watch.