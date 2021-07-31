Kichcha Sudeep Evicts Shubha and Shamanth in Double Elimination

Colors Kannada gave a huge shocker to Bigg Boss viewers this weekend by announcing the elimination of two contestants.While BBK viewers had been waiting with bated breath to know what strategy the makers will adopt to ensure just give contestants remain in the grand finale, in a twist, the show runners are finally said to have eliminated two contestants--Shubha and Shamanth.

News of double elimination had been doing the rounds for quite sometime now and as expected Kichcha Sudeep is said to have shown the door to both Shamanth and Shubha this month.

On the other hand, now there six contestants remaining in the Bigg Boss house including Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi and Manju Pavagada.

The game's just got interesting. Lets see what happens next. Stay tuned for all rhe updates.