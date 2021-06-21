Kichcha Sudeep Is Back With Second Innings Of Kannada Bigg Boss, Check Launch Date

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the finest actors in Sandalwood. On the other hand, he is also the host of the popular TV reality show Kannada Bigg Boss for the past couple of years. He has successfully hosted several seasons of the show, including Bigg Boss season 8. However, he had to skip a couple of episodes in the latest season before it was suspended due to his ill health.

According to reliable sources, Kichcha Sudeep will soon be returning to the Bigg Boss sets. Going into details, Sudeep will be hosting the grand launch of Kannada Bigg Boss Version 2.0. Yes, we are going to see Sudeep very soon back on the small screes. Aren't you excited? Let us know in the comments section below. It would be an unforgettable moment in television history one, because the show's relaunch and another excitement would be for viewers to see Sudeep back on the small screen after long.

Currently, there are 12 contestants in the house, all the contestants will be back to the house. Rumors are doing the rounds that there's a chance of a top celebrity making a wild card entry into the Kannada Bigg Boss house in Version 2.0. The name of the Wild Card entry is yet to be revealed. Watch this space for updates.