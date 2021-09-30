Khatron Ki Khiladi Season 11 Winner Rejects Bigg Boss 15

Khatron Ki Khiladi ended last Sunday. Arjun Bijlani won the show with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs and a car.

Reports are doing the rounds that Arjun Bijlani was offered the chance to participate in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15.

It is being said that Arjun Bijlani has rejected the show due to unavailabilty of dates. He was offered to be a part of Bigg Boss 15, but had to turn it down due to his busy calendar.

He stated to a leading tabloid I’m not doing the show this time as I’m still working on my web series Roohaniyat.